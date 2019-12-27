Reedsburg/WI Dells/Mauston Hockey Co-op Falls Just Short in Comeback Attempt
The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston Hockey co-op ran out of time and nearly ran out of defensemen in a 6-5 loss to McFarland Friday night at the Monks Cheeseburger classic in the semi-final game. RWD/Mauston was tied 3-3 in the 2nd period when defensemen Ben Fish went down with an injury leaving the Cheavers down 3 defensive players. McFarland answered with 2 late 2nd period goals and an early 3rd period goal to go up 6-3. The game seemed to change as a 5 minute major penalty was issued to McFarland RWD/Mauston would respond with 2 goals by Caden Brandt to bring the cheavers within a goal unfortunately that’s where the scoring finished and RWD/Mauston came up just short. Brandt finished with a hat trick for the Cheavers who will now play DeForest for 3rd place Saturday evening at 3pm. That game can be heard on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com with pregame at 2:45pm. The Cheavers now stand at 4-4-1 on the season. McFarland will play Wisconsin Rapids at 5:30pm in the championship game.
Source: WRJC.com
