Reedsburg Volleyball Program to Host Camp this Saturday

The Reedsburg Volleyball Program will be hosting the second of three spring youth volleyball clinics this Saturday, April 13th from 9:00-11:00 at Reedsburg Area High School. The clinic is for girls currently in grades 4th through 8th. The cost is $10.00. Pre-registration is not required, walk ins are welcome. Registration forms will be available on Saturday. In addition, forms can be found on the RAHS volleyball website, but they have also been distributed to Webb Middle School, Pineview, St. Peter’s, and Sacred Heart. Contact Sheila Green with questions at 768-8928, ext. 1172.

Source: WRJC.com





