Reedsburg to Host 4-8 Grade Volleyball Clinic This Saturday

The Reedsburg Volleyball Program will be hosting the first of three spring volleyball clinics this Saturday, March 16th for girls currently in grades 4-8. The clinic will take place at RAHS from 9:00-11:00. Other spring clinic dates include April 13th and May 11th. The cost for each clinic is $10.00. Pre-registration is not required and walk-ins are welcome. The registration form can be found on the RAHS volleyball website, but has also been distributed to Webb Middle School, Pineview, St. Peter’s, and Sacred Heart. Contact Sheila Green with questions at 768-8928, ext.1172.

