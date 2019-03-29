Reedsburg Star Cinema Can’t Overcome Recent Flooding Closes Its Doors

The flooding was just too much for Reedsburg Star Cinema. The cinema survived a pair of floods over the last decade but was running with just two screens and it was not economically sustainable. The owners could not afford to get the other 4 auditoriums to flood plain regulations. The owners worked with FEMA and the city of Reedsburg in hopes to re-open the entire theater but nothing came to fruition. It is unsure if a new theater in Reedsburg will be built.

Source: WRJC.com





