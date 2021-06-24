Reedsburg Officer Injured After Responding to Disturbance Call

A Reedsburg Police Officer was treated at a local hospital Friday morning after officers took a 24-year-old local man into custody.

Reedsburg Police were first dispatched at 1:47am to a residence in the 300 block of South Grove Street for a report of a male who had caused a disturbance with a female resident. Officers spoke to the reporting person and then located the male, Zachary R McDonald (24) of Reedsburg, who was attempting to hide from law enforcement.

McDonald refused to follow police commands and began resisting arrest by striking the officers multiple times. Officers eventually took McDonald into custody after de-escalating the situation.

McDonald was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting an Officer, Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. McDonald also had warrants through Sauk County, Dodge County and Probation/Parole. McDonald was transported

to Sauk County Jail after being taken to a local hospital for medical care.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.