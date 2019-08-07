Reedsburg Man Uses Knife Trying to Force Victim to Drive Him to Reedsburg

A Reedsburg man is facing multiple charges after allegedly forcing a victim to drive him home from Necedah to Reedsburg. On July 28th authorities reported to a New Lisbon gas station for a report of a male holding a knife to another man’s throat demanding he drive him to Reedsburg. The victim was able to get away and gave a description of the attacker to authorities. They found a man fitting the description of the attacker, whom was still near the gas station. The attacker was later identified as 35 year old Anthony Hansen. Authorities located a large knife on Hansen. The victim said Hansen pulled a knife on him while they were outside of a Necedah bar and demanded the victim to drive him to Reedsburg. The victim agreed out of fear for his life but was able to elude Hansen by stopping in New Lisbon to pick up cigarettes. Hansen faces charges of Kidnapping, Carrying a Concealed Knife, and Disorderly Conduct.

