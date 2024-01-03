Reedsburg Man Facing 4th Offense Drunk Driving

JONATHON JULIUS WALLS, 34 years of age, from REEDSBURG has been arrested by the

Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

On Wednesday January 3rd around 9:48pm the Wisconsin State Patrol received a driving complaint

about a silver sedan with a possible intoxicated driver. The vehicle was located at County Highway

P and Wisconsin 23. A trooper stopped the vehicle, and conducted an investigation and determined

the driver was operating while intoxicated. The driver was subsequently arrested for Operating

While Intoxicated 4th offence.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.