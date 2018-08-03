Reedsburg Man Faces Multiple Drug Charges in Juneau County
A Reedsburg man is facing multiple drug related charges after State Troopers pulled over a vehicle on July 31st. The vehicle was pulled over for going 88 miles per hour on the interstate in Juneau County. As the trooper approached the vehicle they noticed the passenger acting fidgety, the passenger being 19 year old Isaac Graham. Graham was twitching noticeably and the trooper noticed a heavy scent of deodorant. The Trooper also noticed open alcohol contents in the back of the vehicle. Graham was not following instructions from the officer and was moving around in the seat. The trooper had to detain Graham for the rapid movements and for not following commands. Authorities found a clear glass pipe with white residue on Graham. The Trooper then did a search of the vehicle which turned up pills identified as Clonazepam. They also found a plastic bag containing meth in Graham’s wallet. Graham is facing repeat offense charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession/Illegally Obtained Prescription, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Source: WRJC.com
