Reedsburg Man Arrested, Charged With Assaulting Woman

A 36-year-old Reedsburg man is being held in the Sauk County Jail on accusations he broke into a home and assaulted a woman who was inside. Her name hasn’t been released. Authorities say Anthony D. Hollingsworth now faces multiple charges, including second-degree sexual assault. Hollingsworth also had warrants out of Sauk and Walworth counties. He was taken into custody Tuesday night.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.