Reedsburg Man Arrested after Threatening Police with a Knife
Source: WRJC.com
-
Reedsburg Man Arrested after Threatening Police with a Knife
by WRJC WebMaster on April 19, 2023 at 6:16 PM
-
Vote for the Best of the Bay Community's Choice Awards now!
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2023 at 4:54 PM
Vote Now!
-
Many kids missed dental care during the pandemic. Luckily, these dentists visit schools...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 19, 2023 at 2:39 PM
Tri-County Dental, a volunteer-driven dental clinic, offers free dental care to students in the Fox Valley.
-
Green Bay Schools Facilities Task Force finalizes recommendations for 12 building closures
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 19, 2023 at 1:47 PM
The Facilities Task Force will make its recommendations in May to the school board, which will decide on school closures over the summer.
-
Major health systems across Wisconsin, with the exception of UW Health, make masks...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 19, 2023 at 1:28 AM
The changes are the result of consistently low COVID transmission rates and the end of the respiratory viral season.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Green Bay; driver leaves the scene,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 18, 2023 at 11:18 PM
The suspected driver, a 23-year-old Green Bay man, was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Police indicated the driver may be impaired.
-
Two bodies found in Oneida County forest confirmed as missing Merrill teenagers
by Wausau Daily Herald on April 18, 2023 at 9:53 PM
The Oneida County sheriff's office confirmed the bodies of two Merrill teenagers have been found.
-
Green Bay Police officer faces misconduct charges after man was struck by patrol car...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM
The Brown County District Attorney's Office plans to charge Officer Matthew Knutson, a 13-year police department veteran.
-
Green Bay party bus struck by gunfire in Milwaukee while leaving Morgan Wallen concert at...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 18, 2023 at 7:25 PM
Lou's Limos co-owners Dawn Dionne and Mitch Landvick said the damage will put the bus out of commission while they order parts.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.