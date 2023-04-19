Reedsburg Man Arrested after Threatening Police with a Knife

A local man was taken into custody Saturday night after police responded to a suspicious person complaint.

At 10:28pm, Reedsburg Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Ellinwood Avenue for a report of a person shouting outside. Officers were able to locate the male, Daniel E Kuehnke (62), in a yard holding a knife to his neck. Officers attempted to speak with Kuehnke to deescalate the situation, but Kuehnke was uncooperative and threatened to kill the officers. Kuehnke did not follow officer commands to drop the knife.

Kuehnke charged after the officers with the knife in hand. An officer deployed a taser and Kuehnke fell to the ground. Kuehnke attempted to resist arrest, but officers were able to secure the knife and place Kuehnke in custody. Kuehnke was given medical attention and then transported to Sauk County Jail. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department and Reedsburg Area Ambulance Service assisted Reedsburg Police.

Kuehnke was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting an Officer and Threat to a Law Enforcement Officer. These charges are merely an accusation of criminal conduct where probable cause existed for an arrest. This individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Source: WRJC.com







