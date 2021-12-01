Redistricting: Wisconsin Supreme Court to make ‘minimum changes necessary’
The Wisconsin Supreme Court rules it will not consider partisan balance in drawing the state’s new political maps. The 75 page, 4-3 decision released on Tuesday spells out that the justices will make the “minimum changes necessary” to current Congressional and legislative districts. That’s the course argued for by Republican legislators, who drew maps that […] Source: WRN.com
Kwik Trip to change fuel payment options, requiring guests to pre-pay or pay at the pump,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 1, 2021 at 12:10 AM
Kwik Trip will only offer pre-pay or pay at the pump options for filling fuel, effective Jan. 3., except for diesel fuel islands.
Rep. John Macco says he won't run for Wisconsin governor and will back former Lt. Gov....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2021 at 11:55 PM
Rep. John Macco announced he would not run for governor, three months after filing paperwork to do so.
Wisconsin Supreme Court says it would minimize changes to current election maps, handing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2021 at 11:54 PM
The decision broke along ideological lines, with the four conservatives in the majority and the three liberals in the minority.
Wisconsin would receive $420 million in settlement lawmakers approved Tuesday with opioid...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2021 at 11:51 PM
The settlement is part of a $26 billion deal with opioid maker Johnson & Johnson and distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
More than 9,000 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19 as health officials brace for the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2021 at 11:12 PM
The state reported 41 deaths Tuesday and more than 4,900 cases — the highest one-day case count in 2021.
Taxpayers bankrolled Michael Gableman's Arizona trip after Vos said they wouldn't have to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2021 at 9:20 PM
Wisconsin taxpayers spent $2,750 to send officials to Arizona for an election review even though Robin Vos said the public would not have to pay.
First bet is on Saints-Cowboys as Oneida Casino launches Wisconsin's first legal sports...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 30, 2021 at 8:08 PM
The Potawatomi and Ho-Chunk nations both say they hope to be next in offering sports wagers in Wisconsin.
Funeral for Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook
by WRN Contributor on November 30, 2021 at 7:25 PM
Funeral services were held Tuesday in Plover for Wisconsin State Patrol Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook, who contracted COVID on the job and died. State Patrol Lieutenant Nate Henriksen “We are very grateful for this opportunity today, that […]
