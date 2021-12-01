Redistricting: Wisconsin Supreme Court to make ‘minimum changes necessary’

The Wisconsin Supreme Court rules it will not consider partisan balance in drawing the state’s new political maps. The 75 page, 4-3 decision released on Tuesday spells out that the justices will make the “minimum changes necessary” to current Congressional and legislative districts. That’s the course argued for by Republican legislators, who drew maps that […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.