Redistricting consultants could be paid up to $100,000

Two consultants hired to advise the Wisconsin Supreme Court selecting new legislative maps could be paid up to $100,000 each under the terms of their contracts. Dr. Bernard Grofman at the University of California, Irvine and Dr. Jonathan Cervas at Carnegie Mellon University will each be paid $450 an hour for their work. “Obviously that’s […] Source: WRN.com







