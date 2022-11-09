Red wave? In Minnesota, Democrats ride blue wave to control government
Minnesota Democrats defied expectations in an election that had been expected to go well for Republicans, winning the governor’s race and completing a trifecta by winning both houses of the Legislature to take full control of state government for this…
Wisconsin 2022 midterm election coverage: Ron Johnson declared winner over Mandela Barnes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2022 at 5:02 PM
Wisconsin's 2022 midterm election includes races for governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general, Congress.
Voters approve Green Bay, Denmark and Pulaski schools' combined 5 referendum questions
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 9, 2022 at 4:40 PM
Voters approved all the Brown County school funding referendums on the ballot Tuesday, securing funding for Green Bay, Pulaski and Denmark.
Ron Johnson declares 'this race is over' against Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin's U.S....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2022 at 4:39 PM
With 98.91% of the vote in, Johnson had 50.5% of the vote to 49.5% for Barnes, a difference of around 27,000 votes.
Local Election Results Fall 2022 Midterms
by WRJC WebMaster on November 9, 2022 at 4:35 PM
Hillsboro Appears to Pass School Referendum
by WRJC WebMaster on November 9, 2022 at 4:19 PM
Assembly races in Green Bay area: Incumbents Shelton, Steffen, Macco win reelection;...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 9, 2022 at 3:41 PM
Rep. Kristina Shelton was the only Democrat to win election Tuesday among state Assembly races in the Green Bay region.
Wisconsin election, 1st Senate: Jacque reelected for second term
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 9, 2022 at 3:37 PM
This will be Jacque's second term as a state senator after representing the 2nd Assembly District for four consecutive terms from 2011 to 2019.
Wisconsin midterm 2022 election night parties for Tony Evers, Tim Michels, Ron Johnson...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2022 at 1:21 PM
Election night parties for Gov. Tony Evers, Tim Michels, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes in the 2022 midterms.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers defeats Tim Michels to win second term in 2022 midterm election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 9, 2022 at 9:07 AM
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers overcame national headwinds facing Democrats Tuesday.
