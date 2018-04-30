Red flag warnings in effect again as fire weather conditions remain in most of Wisconsin
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, over the past two days a total of 43 wildfires have been recorded around Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
