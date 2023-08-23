Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin assisting Maui wildfire victims

Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin are assisting wildfire victims on the island of Maui. Jennifer Warren, regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin said the organization currently has seven volunteers from the state that have deployed to Maui to help out. Warren said the volunteers are working directly with those impacted by […] Source: WRN.com







