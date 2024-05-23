Recovering substance addict plans walk from Superior to Cudahy to raise addiction recovery awareness
WRN morning anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talks with Greg Studzinski…a recovering substance abuse addict who learned that long daily walks aid in his recovery. After finishing a 2022 fundraising walk from Green Bay to Cudahy in what he called the “Packer 2 Packer 120”, Greg will next be on a trek of nearly 500 […] Source: WRN.com
WIAA Regional Semi-Final Local Softball Scores from Wednesday 5/22
by WRJC WebMaster on May 23, 2024 at 4:05 PM
Wonewoc-Center Softball Season Ends vs Seneca
by WRJC WebMaster on May 23, 2024 at 4:04 PM
Wisconsin Umpires Association training director discusses the state of umpiring in...
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 23, 2024 at 2:32 PM
WRN morning anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talks with the Director of Training for the Wisconsin Umpires Association, David Furru, about the state of baseball and softball umpiring in Wisconsin, the personal qualities that it takes to become an […]
Special Elephant Bobblehead heralds Milwaukee’s hosting of Republican National...
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 23, 2024 at 2:22 PM
WRN morning anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talks with the co-founder and CEO of Milwaukee’s National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, Phil Sklar, about the special Elephant Bobblehead that his organization has created in observance of […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 23, 2024 at 1:25 PM
Ex-Janesville high school coach who hid camera in girls’ locker room sentenced to prison (JANESVILLE) A former Janesville high school coach who hid a camera in a girls’ locker room is heading to prison. 38-year-old Brian Kitzman was […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 23, 2024 at 11:02 AM
Brewers drop series to Miami – Giannis named All-NBA first team – Admirals take 2-1 playoff lead
Tomah Health Hospice Touch Named 2024 ‘Hospice Honors’ Recipient
by WRJC WebMaster on May 22, 2024 at 6:53 PM
Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/20
by WRJC WebMaster on May 21, 2024 at 3:56 PM
