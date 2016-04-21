Recount Shows Trump Wins Wisconsin By Bigger Margin

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (12/13/2016) – The recount of 2016 Presidential Election votes in Wisconsin called for by Green Party candidate Jill Stein didn’t find any major differences, still declaring President-Elect Trump the Popular Vote winner in the state. Stein says her request for the recount was not made with the intention of changing the outcome. Instead, it was about validating the vote and restoring confidence in the voting system.

< Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Mark Thomsen certified results of the presidential election following a 10-day recount process, confirming Republican Donald J. Trump the winner in Wisconsin.

Donald Trump received 1,405,284 votes in the recount compared to 1,404,440 in the original canvass. Hillary Clinton received 1,382,536 votes in the recount compared to 1,381,823 in the recount. The original margin between the top two candidates was 22,617 votes. After the recount, the margin is 22,748. After the recount, Trump’s margin over Clinton increased by just 131 votes.

Republican Party of Wisconsin Executive Director Mark Morgan wasn’t happy about the recount taking place in the first place. He claims it was a wasted effort from the beginning.

“This recount served as nothing more than one final, desperate attempt for Hillary Clinton and her most extreme supporters to try and overturn Wisconsin’s election results”, the GOP’s Mark Morgan said. “Now that this absurd political stunt has ended, we can focus on coming together behind common-sense reforms in Washington and an agenda that will move Wisconsin and this country forward,” Mike Morgan added.

Morgan has assumed the post on an interim basis after Mike Duffey left for Washington, D.C., where he is now part of Donald Trump’s transition team for Defense.

Morgan served in a dual role this year as political director for the state party and the RNC’s state director. He was deputy political director for the Wisconsin GOP during the 2014 cycle.

As this process comes to a close, Green Party candidate Jill Stein says there was attempt after attempt to destroy the recount.

Stein says there was “a baseless FEC complaint by the Wisconsin Republican Party; a frivolous suit filed by a Trump super PAC whose argument the judge called ‘dead on arrival’; and a last-minute $2.4 million increase in recount cost which was either a disturbing tactic to deter a recount or showed the state’s unpreparedness in conducting one”.

“While the obstructionist efforts of Trump and his allies failed in the Wisconsin recount, the state has barriers already in place that threaten the constitutional rights of Wisconsin voters, including having some of the most restrictive voter ID laws in the country”, Stein said.

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Michael Haas says, “The biggest reason for these small differences between the unofficial results on Election Night, the counties original canvasses and the recount results is human error”.

“That said, this recount was a remarkable job by Wisconsin’s local election officials – county clerks and municipal clerks and their staffs, canvass board members, tabulators – most of whom did not know until the Monday after Thanksgiving that we would likely have a recount of the presidential election in Wisconsin,” Haas said.

With the recount finished in Wisconsin, Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, who requested the Wisconsin recount, applauds the countless workers and observers who helped ensure a full recount throughout the state.

“While we were able to beat back efforts by Trump and the GOP to stop the recount, the refusal by some of the largest and most important counties in the state to conduct a hand recount, undermined the ability to get an accurate recount,” Jill Stein said.

“In fact, Milwaukee County, the largest and the most socio-economically, racially and ethnically diverse county in the state, declined a hand recount, and given the discoveries in Michigan, it is imperative to examine if voters in that county encountered machine errors, manipulations and voter issues on Election Day”, the Green Party’s Jill Stein said.

U.S. district judge Paul Diamond rejected the request by Green Party candidate Jill Stein’s campaign to recount paper ballots in Pennsylvania’s presidential election. A federal judge also stopped Michigan’s recount. However, Wisconsin completed it’s recount, even though there were also attempts by the Trump campaign or supporters to bring legal action to stop the recount in the Badger State as well.

Stein stood in front of Trump’s NY building, before microphones, suggesting if Trump believes in Democracy, he should have no fear of allowing the recounts to continue to completion. The Green Party candidate indicated the American People and the rest of the world want to know if they can trust the United States voting system and the outcome of the 2016 Presidential Election process.

President-elect Trump won all three states narrowly over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and, even though Hillary Clinton won the Popular Vote in the nation, Donald Trump seems to still be the winner of the election via the Electoral Vote, pending any potential maneuvering in the Electoral Process. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign continues making appointments to his administration positions, preparing for taking over the White House at the January swearing in ceremony.

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.