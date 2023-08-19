Record setting temperatures forecast in Dallas as scorching heat wave continues to bake the U.S.
Record setting temperatures are expected across Texas as the southwestern U.S. continues to bake during a scorching summer. Highs of 109 F are forecast for Saturday and 110 F on Sunday in Dallas would break the current record of 107…
Biden campaign hits Trump for wanting to 'avoid appearing in Wisconsin' for Wednesday's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2023 at 7:53 PM
The Biden campaign's remarks come as it appears Trump is set to skip the debate in Milwaukee, opting instead for an interview with Tucker Carlson.
Oconto County Youth Fair returns with animals, bands, rides, and truck and tractor pulls
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 19, 2023 at 2:34 PM
Plenty of activities are on tap during the fair to provide entertainment for everyone. It runs today through Aug. 27.
See giant slip and slide at Green Bay's Thrill on the Hill event at Triangle Sports Area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM
Thrill on the Hill at Triangle Sports Area featured a giant slip and slide
SBC Football GOTW: Hillsboro at New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2023 at 3:41 AM
Prep Football Hillsboro at New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2023 at 3:37 AM
Local Prep Football Scores From Friday 8/18
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2023 at 3:33 AM
Rockets Survive Hillsboro Give Ulrich 1st Win in 1st Attempt in Prep Football Action
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2023 at 3:32 AM
Expunging old, low-level convictions is difficult in Wisconsin. A bipartisan reform could...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2023 at 12:48 AM
Expungement in Wisconsin is complex, with rules both Democrats and Republicans say are outdated.
