Record setting day for positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

For the first time ever, the state Department of Health Services reports more than 2,000 positive COVID-19 test results in a single day. DHS reported 2,034 of 11,445 new test results were returned as positive, exceeding the previous record by 456 tests. We’re reporting 2,000+ new #COVID19_WI cases, a record. Shawano County is reporting its […]

Source: WRN.com







