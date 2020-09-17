Record setting day for positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin
For the first time ever, the state Department of Health Services reports more than 2,000 positive COVID-19 test results in a single day. DHS reported 2,034 of 11,445 new test results were returned as positive, exceeding the previous record by 456 tests. We’re reporting 2,000+ new #COVID19_WI cases, a record. Shawano County is reporting its […]
Trump set to rally his base in Mosinee
by Bob Hague on September 17, 2020 at 9:09 PM
As many as 15,000 people are expected to attend President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Mosinee. The Trump Campaign said hand sanitizer and masks will be available at Central Wisconsin Airport. The Marathon County Health Department urges […]
Bay Port teacher dies after being hospitalized with COVID-19, Howard-Suamico School...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 17, 2020 at 8:39 PM
Heidi Hussli's death Thursday is believed to be the area's first involving a teacher since the school year began several weeks ago.
