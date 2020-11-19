Record of nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Another day, another negative COVID-19 record for Wisconsin. The state Department of Health Services reported 7,989 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, more than 200 above the previous record. Your #COVID19_WI update shows another record high number of new cases at 7,989. And listen to this: 19% of all hospitalized #COVID19 patients are in the ICU. […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.