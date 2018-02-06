Record Number of Entries Submitted for Championship Cheese Contest

Organizers of the 2018 World Championship Cheese Contest say a record 3,402 entries were submitted for this year’s competition, which takes place March 6-8 at the Monona Terrace Convention Center in Madison.

Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com

