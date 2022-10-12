Record contradicts Ron Johnson statement that he always supported abortion exceptions
In 2011, the senator co-sponsored a bill that would have granted fetuses and people equal rights under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. It had no exceptions.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
How to watch the first and only debate between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 12, 2022 at 4:55 PM
Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger, construction executive Tim Michels, will meet in their only debate on Friday.
-
These Wisconsin high school students, inspired by their First Nations education, are...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 12, 2022 at 3:58 PM
Students at this Wisconsin high school have led demonstrations during sports games at rival schools that use Native American-based mascots.
-
Green Bay man found guilty of stealing more than $43,000 worth of gold coins from...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 12, 2022 at 3:42 PM
Travis Burrell, 38, of Green Bay, pleaded no contest to charges of retail theft of greater than $10,000 and possession of THC in court Tuesday.
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/11
by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM
-
Green Bay-area superintendents have a $182,000 average salary. But here's what else they...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM
The average salary for superintendents statewide was $141,000 for the 2021-22 school year. Superintendents in the Green Bay area make more.
-
Mauston Routes Wautoma to Win SCC Soccer Conference Championship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2022 at 3:28 PM
-
Royall Volleyball Remains in First Place Tie after Defeating Hillsboro 3-1
by WRJC WebMaster on October 12, 2022 at 3:13 PM
-
Wisconsin voters at Green Bay forum say candidates in November election should focus on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 12, 2022 at 1:18 PM
During an event at the Brown County library, local voters talked about issues they're not hearing enough about from candidates.
-
Chuck Todd came to Wisconsin to find out why the state is so divided. Here's what he...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Meet the Press Reports will focus on Wisconsin at 9:30 p.m. Central time Thursday on NBC News NOW and on-demand beginning Friday on Peacock.
