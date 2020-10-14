Record breaking day for COVID-19 cases and deaths in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s coronavirus numbers set a pair of records on Tuesday. The 34 deaths reported in the previous 24 hours were the highest single day number of deaths ever for the state. The total number of deaths here now stands at 1,508. The Department of Health Services reported 3,279 positive tests results, also a record. As […]

Source: WRN.com







