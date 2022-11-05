Record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot fans ticket sales
The Powerball jackpot has reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion, leading longtime players and first-timers alike to flock to buy tickets ahead of Saturday night’s drawing. Weekend grocery shoppers in the Wisconsin capital, Madison, on Saturday paid for…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Closing arguments: Johnson, Barnes, Evers, Michels make appeals to voters ahead of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 5, 2022 at 10:06 PM
Wisconsin's campaign trail was crammed over the weekend as Republicans and Democrats rallied volunteers for critical get-out-the-vote operations.
Tim Michels is calling for big changes in Wisconsin from taxes to elections to education,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 5, 2022 at 8:04 PM
Voters know few key details about significant issues Republican Tim Michels says he plans to address if he defeats Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Oconto police ask for information in disappearance of 21-year-old local man
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2022 at 3:05 PM
The man was last seen getting into a vehicle on Halloween with another man. Family and friends are offering a reward for information.
Packers' CEO drafts UW-Oshkosh, NWTC students as No. 1 and 2 picks at Internship Draft Day
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Held at Lambeau Field, students had the opportunity to participate in six interviews and networking sessions with over 53 companies.
Doctors seek to join legal battle over state's 1849 abortion ban
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 5, 2022 at 12:37 AM
The physicians seeking to intervene include a maternal fetal medicine physician, an emergency physician and an OB-GYN.
Green Bay panel OKs pay raise for seasonal parks workers; many parks still won't have...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2022 at 11:26 PM
Green Bay mayor proposed hiking seasonal parks workers salaries, and aldermen made the hike larger. But 16 of 32 city parks still won't have programs.
Powerball jackpot is highest ever at $1.6 billion. Here's how to play and what to do if...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 4, 2022 at 9:16 PM
The jackpot, about $1.6 billion, is the highest lotto prize ever. Here's how to play in Wisconsin.
Despite heated races, it looks like neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump will campaign in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2022 at 8:46 PM
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump continue to campaign in other parts of the country.
Tony Evers, Tim Michels draw stark contrast over how to handle future Wisconsin elections
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2022 at 8:19 PM
Michels has promised to sign every election bill Evers vetoed, while Evers has pledged to continue to veto new measures that add voting restrictions.
