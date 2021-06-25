'Reckless and irresponsible': Tony Evers blasts Ron Johnson's plans to highlight adverse reactions to COVID vaccines
Dr. Jeff Huebner, a family doctor in Madison, said Johnson was “promoting dangerous and unfounded claims about COVID-19 vaccines.”
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Number of Wisconsin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 drops below 100
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2021 at 9:46 PM
The number of patients hospitalized sits at 96, with 31 patients in intensive care, and down 129 patients from a month ago.
-
'Reckless and irresponsible': Tony Evers blasts Ron Johnson's plans to highlight adverse...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2021 at 9:23 PM
Dr. Jeff Huebner, a family doctor in Madison, said Johnson was "promoting dangerous and unfounded claims about COVID-19 vaccines."
-
Property taxes in Wisconsin would drop by $100 on the typical home in December under...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2021 at 7:16 PM
Property taxes on the typical home would drop by about $100 this winter under the state budget Republican lawmakers plan to pass next week.
-
Weyauwega Star Dairy breaks world record for longest piece of string cheese
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 25, 2021 at 7:10 PM
The Knaus family has owned Weyauwega Star Dairy since 1975. Jim Knaus set the previous world record for the longest piece of string cheese in 1995.
-
Mark The Belted Galloway Added to Wisconsin’s List of Attractions & Sights
by WRJC WebMaster on June 25, 2021 at 6:32 PM
-
Video: mother bobcat, three kittens cross road safely in northern Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2021 at 6:20 PM
A mother and her three kittens cross the road in front of Jenna Schroeder of Crivitz on June 22.
-
UW System sees an increase in applications following a lag in 2020
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2021 at 5:06 PM
Applications from Wisconsin residents, first-generation students and underrepresented students of color are also up.
-
Teen to plead guilty in 2018 killing of Manitowoc boy Ethan Hauschultz, inspiration for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2021 at 4:33 PM
Damian Hauschultz expects to get 12 to 17 years in prison for kicking, hitting and striking the 7-year-old foster child who later died.
-
'James Bond' the robot stuck in Green Bay water line; utility asks customers to conserve...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2021 at 4:20 PM
Residents in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Hobart, Wrightstown, and Scott should try to limit water use to save water for possible emergencies.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.