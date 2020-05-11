Recipients of Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin Grants Named
The state’s agriculture department has announced nine recipients of the latest round of Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grants.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
Blog Recap: Coronavirus updates from around Wisconsin, May 8-11
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2020 at 1:44 PM
The latest on coronavirus in Wisconsin: confirmed cases, cancellations and more you need to know.
Brown County wineries Trout Springs, Duck Creek produce in-demand hand sanitizer
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2020 at 1:10 PM
Brown County wineries join effort to address the hand sanitizer shortage because of coronavirus.
Green Bay businesses are hurting during the coronavirus lockdown. The release of the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2020 at 11:17 AM
The 2020 Packers schedule has too few early games at Lambeau Field, but after more than two months of shutdown, businesses can live with that.
Loans Available for Farmers Facing COVID Related Challenges
on May 11, 2020 at 11:11 AM
The USDA's Farm Service Agency is notifying producers that its offering farm ownership and farm operating loans to agricultural producers who may not find success obtaining loans from their traditional financial institutions because of COVID-19.
Sheboygan County Barn Destroyed by Fire
on May 11, 2020 at 11:11 AM
Authorities are still investigating the cause of a barn fire in eastern Wisconsin early Friday.
Small Business Center Webinar Addresses PPP, EIDL for Farmers
on May 11, 2020 at 11:11 AM
The Wisconsin Small Business Development Center and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension are hosting a webinar on Tuesday to discuss the Small Business Administration's business support programs in response to the COVID-19 […]
WFU, FUE Donates 30,000 Pounds of Pork to Feed My People
on May 11, 2020 at 11:11 AM
The Farmers Union Enterprises and Wisconsin Farmers Union has donated 30,000 pounds of pork ribs to Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire.
Where to watch the Wisconsin Air National Guard fighter jets flyover saluting health care...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2020 at 1:49 AM
Four F-16s from the Wisconsin Air National Guard fighter wing in Madison will fly over several cities to salute health care workers Tuesday.
