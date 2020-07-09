Rebout Appointed to DATCP Board
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has a new face on its board.
Brown County Fair organizer vows 'most-sanitized event you've ever encountered'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2020 at 11:16 AM
COVID-19 concerns prompt De Pere health officer, council members to oppose waiver allowing more than 50 people in parking area at site's southern end.
Schultz Elected President of PDPW Board
on July 9, 2020 at 11:06 AM
The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin has a new leader in charge of its board of directors.
Wisconsin FFA Announces Finalists for Star Awards
on July 9, 2020 at 11:06 AM
The Wisconsin FFA's week long virtual convention has passed the half-way mark and we now know some of the finalists who are in the running for the Stars Over Wisconsin awards.
FarmFirst Dairy Co-op Awards Scholarships to Students
on July 9, 2020 at 11:06 AM
FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative has announced the recipients of its 2020 scholarship program.
NRCS, NTC Partner to Advance Agricultural Innovation
on July 9, 2020 at 11:06 AM
The USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service has issued a cooperative agreement with the Northcentral Technical College and eight additional colleges in the Community College Alliance for Agriculture Advancement.
COVID-19: Oneida Nation extends 'safer-at-home' emergency order through Aug. 11
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2020 at 2:30 AM
Virus has infected 50 Oneida Nation members, killing two. Tribe has spent more than $500,000 in response to pandemic, but expects to spend more.
Assembly Republican ask Evers for loan program to assist unemployed
by Bob Hague on July 8, 2020 at 11:28 PM
State Assembly Republicans have a plan to assist thousands of people still waiting to have their unemployment claims sorted out, by the Department of Workforce Development. Majority Leader Jim Steinke spoke during a press conference at the Capitol […]
Johnson says U.S. shut down too much of economy in response to pandemic
by WRN Contributor on July 8, 2020 at 11:17 PM
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson thinks the country closed too much of its economy when the coronavirus outbreak started. The Wisconsin Republican told the online news publication Axios the country “overreacted” at first. “We closed too […]
