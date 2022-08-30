Reality check: Biden’s renewable energy plan
President Joe Biden said by 2030, the U.S. would have 950 million solar panels, 120,000 wind turbines and 2,300 battery plants to store clean energy. Is it really doable?
Source: Politifacts.com
-
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson defends record, warns of 'fundamental transformation of America' in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2022 at 8:58 PM
Johnson defended his record and claimed he has been "falsely accused" of putting key programs 'on the chopping block' in the speech.
-
Gov. Tony Evers directs $90 million more in federal funds to schools
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2022 at 8:06 PM
Evers said the funds are aimed at helping school officials combat staffing shortages that have emerged since the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Bourgord, Sona Lou 71 of Rockford and Formerly of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on August 30, 2022 at 7:35 PM
-
Oconto man narrowly avoids state prison in case where his van struck, killed man on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM
"Am I being naive if I put you on probation? Can I trust you?" the judge asked before sentencing him to 10 months in the Oconto County Jail.
-
Opening Statements Given In Trial For Monroe County Man Accused Of Killing His Grandfather
by WRJC WebMaster on August 30, 2022 at 6:14 PM
-
Don’t Pass School Busses
by WRJC WebMaster on August 30, 2022 at 6:14 PM
-
Gundersen St. Joseph’s Emergency Department schedules upgrades due to COVID-19 public...
by WRJC WebMaster on August 30, 2022 at 6:13 PM
-
In another heated election season, Marquette Poll marks 10th anniversary of taking the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 30, 2022 at 4:56 PM
In the heat of the political season, the poll makes news, its release watched by the campaigns, the media and the public.
-
Evers urges JFC to complete work on opioid settlement spending plan
by Bob Hague on August 30, 2022 at 4:31 PM
Governor Tony Evers has weighed in, on the ongoing delay in releasing funds from an opioid lawsuit settlement. In Mount Horeb on Monday, he said Republicans on the legislature’s finance committee made a mistake, in not approving a plan from […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.