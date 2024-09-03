Ready or not, election season in the US is about to start. The first ballots will go out within days
It might feel like the presidential election is still a long way off. It’s not. Election Day on Nov. 5 is only about two months away, and major dates, events and political developments will make it fly by. The first…
Titletown Report for 9/3/2024
by Bill Scott on September 3, 2024 at 6:05 AM
The Packers are gearing up for their 2024-25 season – The season opener has plenty of unknowns and surprises.
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 2, 2024 at 9:03 PM
The Brewers are on their way to win over St. Louis – The Badger women’s volleyball team takes another shot at their first win of the season.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 2, 2024 at 10:37 AM
It’s game week, the Packers worked out on Sunday to start preparing for their Friday night opener against the Eagles in Brazil – Brewers fall to the Reds – Badger women’s volleyball team off to 0-2 start.
Titletown Report for 9/2/2024
by Bill Scott on September 2, 2024 at 10:35 AM
The Packers returned to the practice field on Sunday, getting ready for their season opener against the Eagles on Friday in Brazil.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on September 2, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Woman shot and killed in Whitewater apartment (WHITEWATER) A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in downtown Whitewater late Friday night. Police say the incident happened at an apartment where officers found the victim identified as Kara Welsh of […]
Melrose-Mindoro Defeats Necedah in Football
by WRJC WebMaster on August 30, 2024 at 6:36 PM
Allen, Robert Harry Age 96 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2024 at 3:16 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 8/27
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2024 at 3:16 PM
Wonewoc-Center Volleyball Sweeps Kickapoo in Season Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2024 at 3:15 PM
