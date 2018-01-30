Readstown Man Sentenced For Stabbing Woman

>>

(Viroqua, WI) — A Vernon County judge has sentenced a Readstown man to 30 years in prison for repeatedly stabbing a woman. A Sheriff’s Department investigator says Shayne Swadley told them he stabbed the 45-year-old victim because he “wanted to see what it felt like to kill someone.” Christine Mazilauskas suffered stab wounds in her De Soto home in the May 2016 incident. Investigators say alcohol and meth use were possible factors in the crime. The Vernon County prosecutor had actually suggested a shorter prison sentence than the judge ordered.

