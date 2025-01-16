Reactions to the death of 'Mr. Baseball,' longtime Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker
The baseball community is mourning the loss of Bob Uecker following the death of the longtime Milwaukee Brewers broadcaster at the age of 90. The Brewers announced Uecker died Thursday morning, calling it “one of the most difficult days in…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 16, 2025 at 9:07 PM
The Legendary Mr. Baseball, Bob Uecker, passed away today at the age of 90.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 16, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Bob Uecker dead at 90 (MILWAUKEE) Uecker served as the play by play voice of the Brewers for more than 50 years. He was born in Milwaukee and began his playing career with the Milwaukee Braves in 1962. Uecker won a World Series with the St. Louis […]
Titletown Report for 1/16/2025
by Bill Scott on January 16, 2025 at 11:01 AM
The Packers made some headway under first year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley – Matt LaFleur with comical reaction to Keisean Nixon wanting to put an end to his days as Green Bay’s kick returner.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on January 16, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Confirmation hearing held for former WI congressman Duffy (WASHINGTON DC) Former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy was in Washington D.C. Wednesday for his confirmation hearing as President-elect Trump’s pick to be Secretary of Transportation. […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/14
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2025 at 4:56 PM
Mauston Loses Tough Game to Tomah in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2025 at 4:52 PM
Mauston Blows By Tomah in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2025 at 4:51 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on January 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments on PFAS cleanup lawsuit (MADISON) The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday over how the Department of Natural Resources can enforce the state’s hazardous spill laws when it comes to PFAS. […]
Thew in custody for Juneau County triple homicide Bond set at $5 Million
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2025 at 7:25 PM
