Raymand Vanniewenhoven, suspect in 1976 slaying of Green Bay couple, undergoing competency examination
Raymand Vannieuwenhoven is charged with murder in the deaths of a young Green Bay couple in 1976.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
