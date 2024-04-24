Rare whooping crane rescued from Chicago suburb with a costume and some grapes
The crane is one of just 850 whooping cranes in North America and one of only 75 in the Eastern Migratory Population.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
BASEBALL FULL GAME: Wautoma at Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2024 at 3:22 PM
-
Mauston Grinds Out 6-2 Victory over Wautoma in Baseball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2024 at 3:18 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday Night 4/23
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2024 at 3:18 PM
-
Ahlers, Paula Age 66 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2024 at 2:21 PM
-
Needles, William “Bill” D. Age 68 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on April 24, 2024 at 2:19 PM
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-24-24
by Bob Hague on April 24, 2024 at 10:20 AM
Roundtable calls for closing Green Bay prison (MADISON) At the Capitol, an appeal to close the state’s Green Bay Prison. Allouez Village President Jim Rafter among those participating in a roundtable on Tuesday. Rafter said local officials […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-23-24
by bhague@wrn.com on April 23, 2024 at 5:59 PM
Former World’s Fair Wisconsin Pavilion celebrates 60th anniversary (NEILLSVILLE) An historic building in northwest Wisconsin made its debut 60 years ago this week. The original Wisconsin Pavilion from the 1964 World’s Fair in New […]
-
ATV Safety Class this Saturday in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2024 at 3:25 PM
-
Mauston’s Massey Selected as one of 32 finalists for WIAA Scholar Athlete Award
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2024 at 3:18 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.