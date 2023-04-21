Rare bird: Door County bird sanctuary's new snowy owl gets a name, ready for first appearance
It’s Open Door Bird Sanctuary’s only snowy owl, which isn’t often seen in Wisconsin. Few sanctuaries in the U.S. can adequately house it year-round.
Wisconsin families may soon see child care costs rise as funding help declines
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM
A decrease in Child Care Counts funding could have big consequences for Wisconsin families that use child care.
Earth Day 2023: Adding green infrastructure can help your community's health
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2023 at 10:01 AM
Green infrastructure is much more than stormwater management, it is an approach to improve our quality of life.
Loons are falling from the sky in Wisconsin due to icy conditions
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2023 at 1:55 AM
Raptor Education Group, Inc. has reported discoveries in Wausau, Gleason, Stratford, Neva, Rice Lake and Drummond. It's best not to contact the birds.
Bradley Foundation board member Cleta Mitchell bemoans college voting in private meeting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2023 at 1:47 AM
Mitchell, a board member of the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, singled out Wisconsin in decrying high levels of student voting.
Authorities say 23-year-old Green Bay man was drunk in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM
The 23-year-old told police he was almost four month sober before being involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.
19-year-old De Pere man charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl he met at mall
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 20, 2023 at 8:41 PM
Melvin Londo, 19, faces four counts of first-degree child sexual assault, among other charges.
Speaker Robin Vos says GOP is building support for a medical marijuana bill
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 20, 2023 at 7:10 PM
Republicans who control the Legislature could be moving closer to creating a medical marijuana program to treat chronic pain.
Herrewig, Doris Jean Age 90 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on April 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM
