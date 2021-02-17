Raptors lose Lowry, beat Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks dropped their fourth straight game, falling to the rival Toronto Raptors 124-113 on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but the Raptors held Khris Middleton to just 11 points as the Bucks fell to 16-12 on the season. The Bucks hadn’t lost four […]

