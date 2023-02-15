Randall, Gladys P. Age 82 of Necedah

Gladys P. Randall, age 82, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at her son, Ronald’s home in Babcock, WI. Funeral Services for Gladys will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. Burial will follow at the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com . The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements.

Source: WRJC.com







