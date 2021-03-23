Ramsey, John Age 78 of Friendship

John Ramsey, age 78 of Friendship, peacefully passed away on March 22, 2021.

John was born April 8, 1942, to Clinton and Louise (Schroeder) Ramsey. He grew up in Easton and graduated from A-F High School in 1961. John married his high school sweetheart Karen Tuttle on September 28, 1963. They have two children, Brian (Erica) Ramsey and Annie (Greg) Erdmann. He was blessed with six grandchildren: CJ (Tasha) Erdmann, Evan Erdmann, Makayla (Dalton) Salas, Phoenix, Wyatt and Naomi Ramsey; eight great-grandchildren: Levi, Liam, Lauren, Lexie, Lakelyn and ( baby Leigha coming soon) Erdmann , Whitley and (baby Oliver coming soon) Salas. He is further survived by three brothers: Clyde, Gail (Carole) and Archie (Debbie) Ramsey; two sisters: Loretta (Carl) Schnieder and Diane (Bob) Nagy; brother-in-law, Adolf Pavelec; and sister-in-law, Margaret de Pereiro.

He is preceded by his parents: Clinton and Louise; brothers: Clinton and Wally; infant brother, Joseph Ramsey; sister, Mary Ellen Ramsey; father-in-law, Charles A. Tuttle; mother-in-law, Gertrude Tuttle; sisters-in-law: Marian Ramsey, Patricia Ramsey, and Marlene Pavelec; and brothers-in-law: Charles (Don)Tuttle and Ulises Pereiro.

He worked for the Adams County Highway Department for 35 years. He spent his retirement years gardening and repairing lawnmowers and small engines.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He always took time to chat wherever he went and could always be found at rummage sales and the flea market. He loved camping with his family and friends and riding his Harley with his best friend Bob.

Celebration of his life will be at a later date.

