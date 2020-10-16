Ramsden, Vera Katarina Age 75 of Arkdale

Vera Katarina Ramsden, age 75, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home.

Due to COVID-19 private family memorial services are planned for a later date.

Vera was born August 16, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois to Earl and Esther (Johnson) Carlson. She grew up in Chicago and graduated from Ridgewood High School. Vera attended Carthage College before beginning her work career. She married Bernard E. Ramsden on July 03, 1965 in Chicago, IL. They made their home in Franklin Park, IL. Following Bernie’s retirement, the couple retired to their home in Arkdale.

Vera enjoyed making crafts of all sorts, family genealogy, and riding ATV’s.

Vera was a member of Monroe Prairie ATV Club.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents: Earl and Esther.

Survivors:

Husband: Bernard E. Ramsden of Arkdale, WI

Daughter: Kimberly (Lewis) Calgaro of Monroe Center, WI

Daughter: Kristen (Joseph) Oakey of Arlington Heights, IL

Grandkids: Riley Oakey and Nicole Calgaro

Further survived by her cousins in Sweden.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

