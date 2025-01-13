Rams overwhelm Vikings 27-9 in wild-card playoff game moved to Arizona because of LA wildfires
Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and the Los Angeles Rams overwhelmed the Minnesota Vikings, sacking Sam Darnold an NFL playoff record-tying nine times to win 27-9 Monday night. The NFC wild-card game was moved out of Southern California because…
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on January 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Republican-authored voter ID amendment up for vote in Assembly (MADISON) A voter ID amendment is up for a state Assembly vote today. The Republican authored measure to enshrine Wisconsin’s voter ID law in the State Constitution is on its […]
Thew in custody for Juneau County triple homicide Bond set at $5 Million
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2025 at 7:25 PM
Local Prep Scores from the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2025 at 6:05 PM
Royall Blasts Riverdale Despite Slow Start
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2025 at 6:04 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 13, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Kohl’s announces store closings around the country (MENONOMEE FALLS) A Wisconsin-based retailer will be closing stores across the country. Friday, Kohl’s announced its plan to close 27 underperforming stores in 15 states by April. None […]
Titletown Report for 1/13/2025
by Bill Scott on January 13, 2025 at 12:03 PM
The Packers ended their season on a 3-game losing streak, falling to the Eagles 22-10 in the Wild Card Playoffs.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 13, 2025 at 12:02 PM
The Packers saw their season end with a Wild Card Playoff loss to the Eagles – The Bucks were throttled by the Knicks – The top-ranked Badger women’s hockey team swept Minnesota State – The Cubs added former Brewers pitcher […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Send a vet a Valentine this year (UNDATED) The Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs is asking for Valentines for veterans. Program Specialist Jodi Barnett says the Valentines get delivered to three Veterans Housing and Recovery Program locations […]
Man Arrested in Dells for 4th OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on January 10, 2025 at 6:39 PM
