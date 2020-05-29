Rally to Fight Hunger Chapter Grants Awarded
With the cancellation of this year’s Rally to Fight Hunger due to COVID-19, Wisconsin FFA is partnering with event sponsor, Kerry, and National FFA to continue to provide this much-needed support throughout the state.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
-
Rally to Fight Hunger Chapter Grants Awarded
on May 29, 2020 at 11:10 AM
With the cancellation of this year's Rally to Fight Hunger due to COVID-19, Wisconsin FFA is partnering with event sponsor, Kerry, and National FFA to continue to provide this much-needed support throughout the state.
-
Chilton Student Wins Ag in the Classroom Essay Contest
on May 29, 2020 at 11:10 AM
A fourth grader school student from Calumet County is the statewide winner of the Agriculture in the Classroom's Essay Contest.
-
Farmers Can Sign-up for Email Updates on State Ag Assistance
on May 29, 2020 at 11:10 AM
Wisconsin's interim agriculture secretary says details are still being worked out on how the state plans to distribute the $50 million set aside for producers under the Wisconsin Farm Support Fund.
-
Wisconsin State Fair Cancels Plans for 2020
on May 29, 2020 at 11:10 AM
The chairman of the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair.
-
Wisconsin Students Among GROWMARK Scholarship Winners
on May 29, 2020 at 11:10 AM
Fifteen agriculture students have been chosen as recipients of the GROWMARK Foundation's scholarship program, including three from Wisconsin.
-
'It's a big blow to us': Wisconsin State Fair's small vendors crushed emotionally -- and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2020 at 1:37 AM
Some Wisconsin State Fair vendors and pop-up locations of local restaurants make a half-year's revenue in the fair's 11 days.
-
Autopsies of COVID-19 victims help explain why the illness affects so many organs
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2020 at 1:01 AM
Autopsies revealed that the new coronavirus damages the cells lining blood vessels that distribute blood to our vital organs.
-
Coronavirus update: St. Norbert College plans for students to return to campus in fall
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 29, 2020 at 12:34 AM
Fall classes will begin Aug. 24, but students will not return to campus after Thanksgiving break.
-
The politics of masks: Suddenly, wearing a mask, or not, is part of a cultural clash that...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2020 at 12:12 AM
Gov. Tony Evers is among those trying to take the politics out of wearing a mask as he urges Wisconsinites to help the wider community.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.