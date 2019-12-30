Rally big news: Trump in MKE January 14
President Donald Trump will be in Wisconsin in a little over two weeks. He’ll host a Make America Great Rally on Tuesday, January 14 in one of the state’s Democratic stronghold. “President Trump has delivered for Wisconsin creating 37,400 new jobs, including 4,900 new manufacturing jobs and 13,800 new construction jobs,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating […]
Source: WRN.com
