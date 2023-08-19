Rail whistleblowers fired for voicing safety concerns despite efforts to end practice of retaliation
Lawyers and unions representing rail workers say there is a clear pattern across the industry of railroads retaliating against workers who report safety violations or injuries on the job. Often these workers run afoul of managers who don’t want to…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
See giant slip and slide at Green Bay's Thrill on the Hill event at Triangle Sports Area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM
Thrill on the Hill at Triangle Sports Area featured a giant slip and slide
-
SBC Football GOTW: Hillsboro at New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2023 at 3:41 AM
-
Prep Football Hillsboro at New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2023 at 3:37 AM
-
Local Prep Football Scores From Friday 8/18
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2023 at 3:33 AM
-
Rockets Survive Hillsboro Give Ulrich 1st Win in 1st Attempt in Prep Football Action
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2023 at 3:32 AM
-
Expunging old, low-level convictions is difficult in Wisconsin. A bipartisan reform could...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2023 at 12:48 AM
Expungement in Wisconsin is complex, with rules both Democrats and Republicans say are outdated.
-
Biden campaign hits Trump for wanting to 'avoid appearing in Wisconsin' for Wednesday's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2023 at 11:13 PM
The Biden campaign's remarks come as it appears Trump is set to skip the debate in Milwaukee, opting instead for an interview with Tucker Carlson.
-
Wausau School Board report supports Asian American family's harassment claims against...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2023 at 9:52 PM
An independent report found new examples of inappropriate, discriminatory behavior at Wausau East High School.
-
New historical fiction book set at an 1870s Door County lighthouse is author's first novel
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2023 at 8:38 PM
Children's book author and poet Ann Heyse ventures into the lives of a lighthouse family and associated characters with "The Light is Ours."
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.