Rail bridge collapses on US-Canada border

A century-old rail lift bridge that crosses the U.S.-Canada border has collapsed. It’s unclear when water traffic can resume in the area along the Rainy River, which runs between the cities of International Falls, Minnesota and Fort Frances, Ontario. No…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.