Radke’s Hawk High Dairy To Host Monroe County Dairy Breakfast in Norwalk

Monroe County has a host for their 2022 Dairy Breakfast!

It will be held on June 4, 2022 at:

Hawk High Dairy

located at 21130 Co Hwy T Norwalk, WI 54648

This farm is owned and run by Bob & Connie Radke and Family! The Radke’s were previous host of the dairy breakfast in 2000. Many changes have happened to farming in general as well as to this farming operation since that time!

Mark your calendars now and save the date for fresh made lots of milk, ham & eggs and so many other fresh made and delicious items as well as many family friendly exhibits and animal education areas!

Source: WRJC.com







