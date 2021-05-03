Radisson gunman threatened former co-worker before deadly shooting but allowed by court to possess firearms
A Brown County court granted a restraining order against Bruce K. Pofahl in March after he harassed and threatened a former coworker.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Gunman in fatal shooting at Radisson, Oneida casino complex was former employee, sheriff...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2021 at 6:38 PM
2 employees were killed and 1 was injured in shooting Saturday in restaurant at Radisson, Oneida Casino complex. Police shot and killed gunman
-
Police scanner audio from shooting at Radisson Hotel restaurant
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2021 at 6:38 PM
Audio clips from the police scanner during the shooting at the on May 1, 2021. Warning: Some viewers may find the audio upsettting.
-
'Now it's hit home.' Mass shooting at hotel and casino leaves Oneida Nation, Green Bay in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2021 at 6:33 PM
A gunman opened fire inside a restaurant at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, killing two and injuring a third before police killed him.
-
Radisson gunman threatened former co-worker before deadly shooting but allowed by court...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2021 at 6:21 PM
-
Brown County sheriff releases details of Oneida shooting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2021 at 5:59 PM
Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain released the names of the victims and gunman in the May 1 shooting at Duck Creek Kitchen + Bar in the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Ashwaubenon.
-
Schroeder, Evelyn Marie Age 69 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on May 3, 2021 at 5:49 PM
-
Shooting at Radisson Hotel & Conference Center
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2021 at 5:25 PM
Scenes from the shooting at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
-
Wisconsin saw less severe job loss during the pandemic than neighboring states, a report...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2021 at 10:55 AM
Wisconsin's total jobs dropped 5.2% from September 2019 to September 2020, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, while the U.S. percentage was 6.8%
-
Man injured in shooting near Oneida Casino recovering after 'jaw wired shut' in surgery,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2021 at 2:09 AM
Dan Mulligan was shot at the restaurant and is now recovering, his sister said in a GoFundMe page she created. Three others died including the gunman.
