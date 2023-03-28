Racine’s mayor happy to see legislative fix for police union bargaining

A state labor ruling that eliminated health insurance requirements for police and fire departments has legislative Republicans moving to pass a law to fix that. That ruling was against the Racine police department after the city challenged providing health insurance to retirees due to cost issues. Wisconsin Act 10, passed under the Scott Walker Administration, […] Source: WRN.com







