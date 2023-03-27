Racine man sentenced to 10 years in 1986 slaying of woman
A Racine man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 1986 killing of a young woman whose body was found in a swamp at a Green Bay nature area. Sixty-seven-year-old Lou A. Griffin pleaded no contest Jan.…
-
Dan Knodl says he would consider impeaching Janet Protasiewicz if he is elected to the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 27, 2023 at 9:51 PM
Knodl faces Democrat Jodi Habush Sinykin in next week's election that will determine if Republicans win a super-majority in the state Senate.
-
Covenant School shooting updates: 3 children, 3 adults dead after woman opens fire in...
by USA TODAY on March 27, 2023 at 9:33 PM
Three children and three adults were dead after a shooting at a Nashville school early Monday, a hospital official said.
-
Parents Bill of Rights includes Fitzgerald’s CRT Transparency Act
by Bob Hague on March 27, 2023 at 9:24 PM
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a Parents Bill of Rights. The Republican measure which passed on Friday includes Wisconsin Congressman Scott Fitzgerald’s CRT Transparency Act. That would require school districts post curriculum […]
-
Clark, Dorothy “Dottie” Age 84 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2023 at 8:02 PM
-
Wisconsin Veterans Museum hosts exhibition to mark end of Vietnam War
by Raymond Neupert on March 27, 2023 at 7:42 PM
The Wisconsin Veterans Museum remembers the 50th anniversary of America’s withdrawal from the Vietnam War. Curator Kevin Hampton says the online exhibition, which features interviews and photos, comes with a call for all veterans who served to […]
-
Flyers for 2 De Pere candidates claim city is going 'woke' and 'broke'; that's not the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM
School board candidate Melissa Niffenegger also shared concerns about pornographic materials in schools and teaching about transgender people.
-
Racine man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 1986 cold-case homicide of Lisa Holstead
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 27, 2023 at 5:38 PM
Lou Griffin received the maximum possible sentence for homicide by reckless conduct based on 1986 law. The same charge now carries a 40-year sentence.
-
Lou Griffin sentenced in Lisa Holstead homicide
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM
Lou Griffin was sentenced March 27, 2023, in the 1986 homicide of Lisa Holstead.
-
De Pere man to be extradited to California in murder case from 1988
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM
Kelvin Emmons was taken into custody on March 15, according to Brown County Jail records, and is to be extradited today.
