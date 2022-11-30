Racine drug dealer had 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of Percocet in suitcases, police say
An accused Racine drug dealer has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana and two pounds of Percocet.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Jennifer Dorow, the Waukesha Christmas parade trial judge, to announce run for Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2022 at 6:57 PM
Jennifer Dorow built a national following during the trial of Darrell Brooks, who killed six people in last year's Waukesha Christmas parade.
House Jan. 6 committee meeting with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos about call with former...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will meet Wednesday with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Senate passes Tammy Baldwin-led same-sex marriage legislation, clearing way for bill to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2022 at 6:03 PM
The Senate on Tuesday passed the amended Respect for Marriage Act, sending the legislation codifying same-sex marriage protections back to the House.
Bice: Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow has been critical of the cash bail system
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2022 at 4:35 PM
Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow criticized the cash bail system at a legislative study committee, saying it is "not a best practice any more."
