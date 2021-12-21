Racine Democrat Greta Neubauer elected new Assembly Minority Leader

State Assembly Democrats have picked a new leader. Racine Representative Greta Neubauer will now lead the caucus. Neubauer says Democrats will need to continue to hold to their ideals heading into the next elections. “We are here because we believe the government should grow with the people, that our democracy should fight for all of […] Source: WRN.com







