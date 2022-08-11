Racine County GOP chairman files complaint against Racine’s Mobile Voting Unit

The vehicle has been used since 2021 as a remote polling place and voter registration station. It remains a target of right-wing conspiracy theories regarding ballot stuffing despite there being no evidence of that.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.